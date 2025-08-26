WWII ‘Wings of Honor’ Aircraft Flyover to Cruise Over West Michigan on Labor Day
Historic warbirds will streak across West Michigan skies this Labor Day. Taking off from Belleville at 11:45 a.m., these mighty machines will soar through Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo.
The Michigan Flight Museum joins forces with Muskegon's Hooligans Flight Team for this special tribute. Leading the pack is a thundering B-25 bomber - the same type that struck Tokyo in the bold 1942 Doolittle Raid.
A C-47 will roar through the air, its wings casting shadows as when one of the same type carried brave paratroopers to D-Day. Two smaller but vital warbirds, a 34 Mentor and L-17 Navion, will round out this flying tribute to American might.
Starting in Belleville,these metal birds will wing their way past Brighton, Howell, and Michigan State's sprawling grounds. After passing the State Capitol, they'll bank toward Ada before swooping into Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids spectators can catch the action twice near 12:30 p.m. First, the formation will approach from the north. Minutes later, they'll return from the south. The best views await at Ah-Nab-Awen Park and along the Grand River's bridges.
By 12:55 p.m., the formation reaches Muskegon. The USS LST 393 museum will throw open its top deck free for an hour, giving visitors a perfect perch. This viewing spot sits atop a vessel that braved the D-Day assault.
The formation will fly over Kalamazoo before turning home to Belleville. This aerial salute runs alongside Grand Rapids' Greatest Generation Celebration Honor Parade, making Labor Day a true tribute to military valor.
While the deck opens specially for this rare air show, standard USS LST 393 tours continue through the main entrance for ticket holders. This marks a unique chance to witness history both on deck and in the skies above.