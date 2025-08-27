Brooklyn Culture: The CCC Collective Drops Bold New Album

Brooklyn, NY – August 25 – The CCC Collective, a dynamic group from the Christian Cultural Center (CCC) in Brooklyn, just released their new album Brooklyn Culture. It’s available now on all major streaming platforms. This album isn’t just music. It’s a movement. Brooklyn Culture blends gospel, Southern blues, and contemporary worship into a bold sound that reflects both faith and culture.

Coming off the success of singles like Devil is a Lie, Can You Hear Me, Thankful, and My God (featuring Fred Hammond and Tiffany Steele), the project takes their artistry to the next level.

CCC Collective "My God" From Brooklyn Culture

Fred Hammond shares, “My God is unmatched in power, unshakable in purpose, and unfailing in love. My God is Christ in Culture. My God is Brooklyn Culture.”

Pastor A.R. Bernard adds, “We’ve always wanted our music to speak to both the spirit and the culture. This album brings together empowerment, pride, and faith in a powerful way.”

Listeners can expect soulful melodies, raw emotion, and messages of resilience. From declarations of victory to powerful worship, Brooklyn Culture captures the heart of Brooklyn while offering hope to the world.

Brooklyn Culture Tracklist:

The Gospel (with A.R. Bernard)

Can We Talk About (with Tiffany Steele)

Thankful (with Jahcee)

High Praise (with Kim Harley)

Can You Hear Me (with Faith Angeline & Nevaeh Azzure)

Wait (with Yvette Jenkins & Alexis Mathurin)

My God (with Tiffany Steele & Fred Hammond)

Yirah (with Victory)

Devil is a Lie (with Jahcee)

Pastor Jamaal Bernard Outro

Walk by Faith (with Victory & Tiffany Steele)

Stream or purchase Brooklyn Culture today on Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp.

Follow the CCC Collective: @cccinfoorg, @thebrooklynculture, @ccccollectiveglobal

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi