Experience Gospel History at Nashville’s New C&G Museum

The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music opens Oct. 3, featuring the first-ever home of the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Nashville is about to make history. On October 3, 2025, the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music (The C&G) will officially open in the heart of downtown. Inside, visitors will find the first-ever home of the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, presented by Mike Curb. The launch comes just days before the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Bridgestone Arena.

This groundbreaking museum blends innovation and tradition. Visitors can explore the permanent Hall of Fame exhibit, honoring nearly 200 legends who shaped Christian and Gospel music — from hymn writers to artists and behind-the-scenes trailblazers.

The C&G isn’t just about history. It’s interactive. Guests can remix iconic songs, listen to unforgettable testimonies, and experience live performances, workshops, and artist encounters. It’s a place where faith and music collide in real time.

Lecrae Invites You To The New C&G Museum

Jackie Patillo, GMA President, says it best: “The GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, which will celebrate the pioneers who shaped Christian and Gospel music, finally has a home. Special thanks to Mike Curb for his unwavering commitment to our industry.”

The museum will also host unique events all year. Kicking things off is the Legacy Series on Sept. 4, featuring 16-time Dove Award winner Russ Taff. Tickets for this intimate evening of stories and songs are already limited.

Tickets and memberships for opening weekend are available now at www.cgmmuseum.org. Keep up with the C&G Museum on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

