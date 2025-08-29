Isabel Davis Bold New Anthem “Jesus (Yeshua)” Drops September 12

Stellar Award and BMI Trailblazer Award winner Isabel Davis is back with new music. Her highly anticipated worship anthem “Jesus (Yeshua)” drops on all digital platforms September 12, 2025.

The song is bold, powerful, and deeply personal. Isabel explains: “‘Jesus (Yeshua)’ declares the unmatched authority in the name of Jesus. Chains break, peace floods in, and answers come when we call on Him.”

With her soaring vocals and heart for worship, Isabel continues to inspire believers worldwide. Her music transcends borders and bridges cultures, exalting the name above all names.

Listen To A Clip Of Isabel Davis' Jesus (Yeshua)

Since her debut album The Call (2017), which entered Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart at #3, Isabel has become a staple in gospel and worship music. Hits like “The Call,” “Jesus We Love You,” and “Wide as the Sky” all landed in the Billboard Gospel Radio Top 15.

Her most recent single, “I Will Rejoice,” climbed into the Top 10 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart. The honor of receiving the BMI Trailblazer Award confirmed her place as one of gospel’s most anointed voices.

HEAR: Isabel's Top 10 Single "I Will Rejoice"

Now, with “Jesus (Yeshua),” Isabel is ready to lead listeners into a new moment of worship. Expect a sound that is both timeless and fresh — one that reminds us of the power in His name.

“Jesus (Yeshua)” will be available everywhere September 12.

