Tamela Mann’s “Live Breathe Fight” Hits Hard with Viral Success

Tamela Mann is back with her new single “Live Breathe Fight” The title track from her album is already viral with 1.1M views

Tamela Mann is back with her empowering new single “Live Breathe Fight” — and fans are already showing up big. The song’s music video has topped 1.1 million Instagram reel views and over 47,000 likes in just days.

The track is also the title song of her award-winning album Live Breathe Fight. The project has already delivered two chart-topping hits, “Working For Me” and “Deserve To Win.” Tamela shared the heart behind the song: “I’m going to live like heaven is my destiny, breathe every breath with purpose, and keep fighting until I get the victory God has promised us.”

She believes this moment is the right one for such a message. “Our world is hurting and needs encouragement and hope. So keep living, keep breathing, and keep fighting. God is working every situation out for your good.”

Watch the official “Live Breathe Fight” Music Video

Her latest album proves just how historic her career has become. “Working For Me” marked her 11th No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Gospel Radio chart. Soon after, “Deserve To Win” made it 12 total No. 1 hits — more than any other gospel artist.

Produced by Tamela alongside David Mann, Phillip Bryant, and Jevon Hill, the album showcases some of her most vulnerable songs to date.

And her success doesn’t stop there. The Grammy®, BET®, Billboard®, Stellar®, and NAACP Image® Award winner continues to break barriers. From her platinum single “Take Me to The King” to her acting roles in The Color Purple and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, Tamela keeps proving she’s a force in both music and entertainment.

