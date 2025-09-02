Take Control: Why “Easy Payments” Come at a Cost

Buy now, pay later sounds easy — but it can wreck your credit. Today on Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa explains why these short-term loans are a trap worth avoiding

Today on Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa says buy now, pay later may look simple — but it can damage your credit in a big way. On the surface, it feels convenient. Break up the payments. Pay it off quickly. Move on. But here’s the catch: every account lowers your credit score twice. Once when you open it, and again when you close it.

And starting this fall, these accounts will be reported to the credit bureaus. So the impact will show up faster than ever.

The smarter option? Think long-term. If you must spread out a purchase, use a credit card wisely. Keep balances low, build history, and protect your score.

Listen to Why “Easy Payments” Come at a Cost Below

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.