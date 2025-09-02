ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

VaShawn Mitchell Declares God’s Promises in “Working Together”

VaShawn Mitchell follows his chart-topping hit “Make A Way” with “Working Together,” a soul-stirring reminder from Romans 8:28 that God weaves every trial into something good.

Randi Myles
2024 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

BMI AWARD WINNER FOR “JESUS.”

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images

Gospel powerhouse VaShawn Mitchell is back with a new song that’s all about encouragement. His latest single, “Working Together,” follows the success of his recent Billboard #1 hit, “Make A Way.”

This heartfelt ballad reminds listeners that even in seasons of brokenness, God is still in control. As Mitchell explains, the inspiration came straight from Romans 8:28: “No matter what we face, God is weaving it all together for our good.”

“Working Together” also features rising vocalist Taelia Robinson Jackson, a frequent collaborator who helps take the song to new heights. The two have previously teamed up on fan favorites like “Turning Around” and “Wind of God.”

VaShawn Mitchell's Encouraging New Ballad “Working Together"

Mitchell says the contrast between his upbeat urban sound on “Make A Way” and the more reflective feel of “Working Together” is intentional: “Both sounds are part of who I am. I love bridging styles, but I never want to lose the foundation of the church that shaped me.”

The single arrives at a time when Mitchell’s career is soaring once again. After topping Billboard earlier this month, he remains grateful: “To see how these songs touch lives reminds me that God’s timing is always perfect.”

“Working Together” is available now on all streaming platforms and serves as the second single from his highly anticipated new album, Sound Check, releasing October 2025.

Follow VaShawn Mitchell on social media @VaShawnMitchell for updates.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Vashawn Mitchell
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect