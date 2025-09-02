VaShawn Mitchell Declares God’s Promises in “Working Together”

Gospel powerhouse VaShawn Mitchell is back with a new song that’s all about encouragement. His latest single, “Working Together,” follows the success of his recent Billboard #1 hit, “Make A Way.”

This heartfelt ballad reminds listeners that even in seasons of brokenness, God is still in control. As Mitchell explains, the inspiration came straight from Romans 8:28: “No matter what we face, God is weaving it all together for our good.”

“Working Together” also features rising vocalist Taelia Robinson Jackson, a frequent collaborator who helps take the song to new heights. The two have previously teamed up on fan favorites like “Turning Around” and “Wind of God.”

VaShawn Mitchell's Encouraging New Ballad “Working Together"

Mitchell says the contrast between his upbeat urban sound on “Make A Way” and the more reflective feel of “Working Together” is intentional: “Both sounds are part of who I am. I love bridging styles, but I never want to lose the foundation of the church that shaped me.”

The single arrives at a time when Mitchell’s career is soaring once again. After topping Billboard earlier this month, he remains grateful: “To see how these songs touch lives reminds me that God’s timing is always perfect.”

“Working Together” is available now on all streaming platforms and serves as the second single from his highly anticipated new album, Sound Check, releasing October 2025.

