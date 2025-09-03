“Hope Dealer” MAJOR. Drops Surprise Motivational Mixtape

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 14: Singer Major performs onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Formerly known as the…

Platinum soul singer MAJOR. is having a huge year. Multiple awards. Big nominations. And his very first #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay single.

Now, he’s giving us something new. A surprise mixtape of spoken word and music called The HOPE DEALER Sessions.

This project is more than music—it’s motivation. Five powerful spoken word tracks deliver inspiration, pep talks, and even moments of meditation. Each spoken word piece is paired with companion music, including:

I Prayed For You (Drum MAJOR. Remix ft. David Banner)

For The Win (ft. Berklee Summer Gospel Choir)

Selah (Be Still)

Record Back (Playing Again)

Your browser does not support the video tag. Platinum soul singer MAJOR. just dropped a surprise mixtape, The HOPE DEALER Sessions.

Produced by Josiah Bell (credits include Underground, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, and Soho House), The HOPE DEALER Sessions is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and all digital outlets.

And there’s more. MAJOR. perform his chart-topping anthem I Prayed For You at the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The show, taped in Nashville, premiered Saturday, August 30 on Stellar TV. It also aired Sunday, August 31 at on BET. (Find more air dates at thestellarawards.com).

The world could use a reset. The HOPE DEALER Sessions is here to help us pause, breathe, and believe again. Because hope? As MAJOR. says... "Hope ain’t ever cancelled."

