Two Voices of Revival: Naomi Raine and Dante Bowe Drop New Albums

Two powerhouse voices, two must-hear projects. Naomi Raine’s Jesus Over Everything and Dante Bowe’s Welcome Home are out now—stream them today!

This week, two of gospel’s biggest voices are giving us fresh music. Six-time GRAMMY winner Naomi Raine drops a live worship album from Las Vegas. GRAMMY® winner Dante Bowe returns with his first major live project. Both are available now on your favorite streaming platforms.

🎶 Naomi Raine – Jesus Over Everything (Live in Las Vegas)

Naomi Raine is back with Jesus Over Everything. It’s not just an album—it’s an encounter. Recorded live in Las Vegas, the project captures one unforgettable night of worship.

The music moves between raw honesty, powerful declarations, and heartfelt praise. Along the way, Naomi brings in friends like Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Chandler Moore, and Todd Galberth. Together, they create a sound that feels like a family gathered in worship.

Naomi says it best: “This album centers fully on Jesus and the glory of God, captured in a city known for everything but Him. It blends devotion, creativity, and a call to make Jesus the focus again.”

🎶 Dante Bowe – Welcome Home

Meanwhile, Dante Bowe reminds us where worship begins—with family, faith, and belonging. His new album Welcome Home was recorded live in Dallas to a sold-out crowd.

The project follows the success of Kid Again with Maryanne J. George and Rain with Tasha Cobbs Leonard. But now, Dante takes it further. With help from Tamela Mann, Benita Jones, Enrique Holmes, and more, Welcome Home is deeply personal yet powerfully communal.

Dante explains: “Welcome Home is more than songs. It’s a reminder that we all have a place where we belong. I wanted it to feel like family, like a gathering where everyone’s invited.”

Every track carries revival. Every lyric points back to worship. And every moment feels like an open door for anyone hungry for God’s presence.

Both albums are streaming now. Press play today and let Naomi Raine and Dante Bowe remind you: Jesus is still at the center, and there’s always a place for you in His presence.

