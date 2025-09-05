Pastor Mike Jr. Talks Faith, Music, and a Word for Us All

I had the chance to sit down with Pastor Mike Jr. today—and what a moment it was. If you’ve followed me for a while, you already know I’m a true fan of his ministry and his music.

Fresh off record-breaking wins at the 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards—nine in one night!—Pastor Mike Jr. joined me to talk about what it meant to be recognized by his peers. He shared how meaningful it was to finally win in the Academy-voting era, where industry professionals—not just fans—cast their votes.

But beyond the awards, Pastor Mike Jr. poured out something deeper. He reminded me that for many new artists, all the accolades can’t compare to simply hearing a hero say, “I’m proud of you.”

Listen To All Of Pastor Mike Jr.’s Energy, Wisdom, And Encouragement Here

Of course, we also got into new music. His latest single Turn It Around comes straight from a place of real-life prayers and struggles. Inspired by people who told him they just needed a turnaround, the song asks honest questions: Have you ever prayed but felt like your prayers didn’t even hit the roof? The answer? Be patient—because God is turning it around.

I couldn’t help but gush about how much his ministry blesses me and my sister. We’ve binge-listened to Rock City Church sermons on road trips, and visiting his church is at the top of my bucket list. Pastor Mike Jr. didn’t hesitate—he extended a personal invitation for us to come. And when we do, I promise to bring you all along for that road trip story.

Before we wrapped, Pastor Mike Jr. left us with this powerful reminder: sometimes the problem looks like fire, and the solution looks just as scary as the flames. But if God is calling you to jump—you have to trust He’ll catch you.

That word right there? It hit home.

Stay tuned, because I will absolutely keep you updated when I take him up on that Rock City Church visit. In the meantime, stream Turn It Around and Pastor Mike Jr.’s album everywhere music is available.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi