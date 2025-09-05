Will You Marry Me? A Musical Journey from Larry Clark

I had the joy of welcoming my brother and friend, Larry Clark, into the studio. Many of you know Larry as a gospel artist, songwriter, author, and producer—with legendary roots as the grandson of Dr. Mattie Moss Clark.

But this season, Larry is stepping onto a different stage. On September 27th at Detroit’s Music Hall, he’s presenting Will You Marry Me?, a musical stage play based on his book and soundtrack of the same name.

This is not just a play—it’s Larry’s story. From teenage years to today, audiences will follow his real-life journey of love, faith, struggle, and redemption. His son even plays “young Larry” in the production. Add in a talented cast, special guest appearances, and music that will move you—it’s set to be an unforgettable night in Detroit.

Listen To Larry Clark Share More About The Heart Behind Will You Marry Me?

Larry reminded me during our talk that everyone has a story, no matter your last name. His path hasn’t been easy, but it’s proof of what God can do when you trust Him through the struggles.

🎟 Where to Get Tickets

Don’t miss Will You Marry Me? at the Detroit Music Hall on Saturday, September 27 (two shows).

Tickets are available now:

🎭 Music Hall Detroit

🎟 Ticketmaster

🛍 In person at God’s World or Hartford Memorial Baptist Church

From Struggles to the Music Hall: Larry Clark Tells His Story

