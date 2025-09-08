Exodus Meets The Office in New Comedy Series

ATLANTA, GA (August 28, 2025) – What happens when The Office collides with the Book of Exodus? You get The Promised Land, a workplace comedy set in the wilderness.

The new biblical sitcom just dropped its first trailer today. Season 1 launches October 1, 2025, on YouTube, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

Created by Mitch Hudson, assistant director of The Chosen, the series brings Moses and the Hebrews’ desert journey into a clever, documentary-style comedy. But here’s the twist: while the show pokes fun at human flaws, it never loses reverence for Scripture.

Each episode blends laugh-out-loud moments with surprising biblical insights. One early viewer even said, “I learned more about the Bible as an adult watching this show than I did in all of my Sunday schools combined.”

So yes—it’s funny. But it’s also deeply thoughtful. This is Moses, like you’ve never seen him before.

The Promised Land Official Trailer

Season 1 begins October 1, 2025, on YouTube.

