From Jamaica to Kenya: CeCe Winans’ Global Ministry
CeCe Winans’ More Than This World Tour spans 11 countries and 3 continents, drawing more than 100,000 fans worldwide. From sold-out arenas to community outreach, her ministry proves music truly transcends borders.
(Los Angeles, CA) – CeCe Winans is proving once again why she remains one of the most powerful voices in gospel music. Her More Than This World Tour has become a global movement, marking her first international run in more than a decade.
The tour stretched across 11 countries on 3 continents, drawing over 100,000 people. At every stop, CeCe’s music and ministry left a lasting mark.
- Kingston, Jamaica – more than 20,000 gathered. CeCe was honored with the Key to the City and a Mayoral Citation for her extraordinary contributions to gospel music and global impact.
- Port of Spain, Trinidad – a sold-out arena with over 12,500 fans.
- Africa – her first visit in more than 10 years. Nearly 50,000 people filled venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Kenya.
But the tour wasn’t just about big stages. In Nairobi, CeCe partnered with Compassion International to deliver food and essentials to a local family in need. That moment underscored her mission: music is ministry, but so is service.
Reflecting on the experience, CeCe shared:
“Walking into concerts filled with people from every corner of the world singing these songs of faith was overwhelming. Music transcends borders. It unites us, strengthens us, and draws us closer to God. And being able to step off the stage to serve communities reminded me that this calling is always bigger than me.”
By the close of 2025, CeCe will have performed more than 90 concerts worldwide. And she’s not slowing down—the tour continues into Spring 2026 before its final bow.
What’s Next for CeCe Winans
- Her single “Come Jesus Come” is climbing charts worldwide.
- The final More Than This Tour date lands in Honolulu on October 23, 2025.
- She joins Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith in November for the Christmas Together Tour.
- She’ll also reunite with her sisters Angie and Debbie for an 8-city holiday tour—already selling out fast.
More music and tour news are on the way, as CeCe continues to build a legacy of faith, hope, and love that reaches across the globe.
👉 Visit www.cecewinans.com for updates.