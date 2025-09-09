Take Control: Turn Your Credit Card Into a Safety Net

Take Control Tuesday: A higher credit limit isn’t for shopping — it’s for security. Mansa Musa explains how it can boost your score and strengthen your safety net.

Today on Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa and I talked about how credit cards can be more than just plastic in your wallet. Used wisely, they’re a real safety net. Here’s why: a higher credit limit means more access to cash when you need it most. It also lowers your credit utilization ratio — and that boosts your score.

So how do you raise your limit? First, check what card upgrades you qualify for. Credit card companies compete for good customers, especially if your lowest score is 760 or higher. Next, ask your current card company for a limit increase. Always request that it’s a “soft pull” so it doesn’t ding your score. If you’ve paid on time, you’re likely to get it.

But here’s the key: don’t charge more just because you can. The real benefit comes from a higher limit combined with the same responsible spending habits. That’s what strengthens your safety net.

Take a listen below to hear the full conversation with Mansa Musa.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.