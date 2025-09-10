Lonnie Hunter on Music, Ministry, and His New Song “FLOW (Like A River)”

Behind the music: Lonnie Hunter talks “FLOW (Like A River)” and his journey in gospel music.

Gospel artist and radio personality Lonnie Hunter is back with fresh music—and a fresh perspective. His brand-new single, “FLOW (Like A River),” is out now and already stirring hearts everywhere.

The song, true to its name, invites listeners to let God’s love move freely through their lives—like a river that never stops. With stirring instrumentation and Lonnie’s unmistakable vocals, this anthem is both uplifting and deeply personal.

“This song is about opening your heart and letting the Spirit flow,” Lonnie told us. “Just like a river, God’s love keeps moving—and we’re meant to move with it.”

🎧Listen to my full interview with Lonnie below

But Lonnie’s journey to releasing this track was years in the making. He first heard the song in church, recorded it, and then held onto it for almost five years. “I finished this song before the pandemic,” he shared. “I was sitting on it like it was my baby. But God’s timing is best.”

When he finally performed it at the Stellar Awards, something incredible happened. “I got up there with no choir behind me—just me. Before I knew it, the audience became the choir. Everybody was singing it. That blew my mind.”

Alongside this release, Lonnie’s life is full of blessings. He just celebrated his fifth Stellar Award, was inducted into the 2025 Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and is embracing a new season as both artist and grandfather. “I love every minute of it,” he laughed. “This season, I get to enjoy life differently. And I’m so grateful.”

Lonnie Hunter's New Single “FLOW (Like A River)”

“FLOW (Like A River)” is available now on all major streaming platforms. 👉 Connect with Lonnie on social media @LonnieHunterMusic1.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi