Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship Ignites Worship with “Touched By Fire”

“Touch By Fire” is the first single from “Honor Hymn Session 1.”

[NEW ORLEANS, LA] – The Tehillah Music Group has released “Touched By Fire,” the powerful new single from the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship. This anthem is already stirring hearts with its soul-shaking call for God to “have Your way.”

Led by Pastor Vernon Byrd, the song blends choir-driven harmonies, anointed vocals, and a message of divine transformation. Written and produced by John Webb Jr., alongside Ernest Vaughn and Vaughn Phoenix, “Touched By Fire” showcases both musical excellence and the spiritual heartbeat of the Fellowship.

Bishop Paul S. Morton and FGBCF's Soul-Stirring Anthem

“Touched By Fire is a song about a pure and holy passion being consumed by God’s power and love,” said Bishop Paul S. Morton, founder of the Fellowship. “This song will take you straight into His presence.”

The track is the first single from the live project Honor Hymn Session 1. The album reimagines traditional hymns with a contemporary gospel sound, featuring Bishop Morton, Bishop William Murphy III, and more.

Find both “Touched By Fire” and the full Honor Hymn Session 1 album on all streaming platforms.

