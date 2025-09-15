Branden Anderson Leans On Proverbs 3:5-6 In “Promise”

Branden Anderson is back with fresh music and a powerful message. His brand-new single “Promise” brings life, hope, and encouragement for anyone chasing after God’s plan.

The track, co-written with hit producer Daniel Bryant, blends heartfelt lyrics, smooth harmonies, and a dynamic worship ballad style.

So how did it come together? While finishing his debut solo album, Branden and Daniel realized something was missing—a worship anthem everyone could connect to. Daniel encouraged him to step away, pray, and write from his heart.

The Journey to “Promise”: Branden Anderson’s New Single

Later, Branden leaned into Proverbs 3:5-6, a scripture his mom often shared: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart… and He shall direct thy paths.” Suddenly, memories of a prophecy from 20 years ago came rushing back. Though he had success with his group G.I., God’s promise was clear: one day he would rise as a solo artist.

Now, that promise is unfolding. “Sometimes it seems I’ve lost my way and I don’t know what to do,” Branden sings, echoing the universal struggles of faith. Yet the chorus drives home the heart of the message: trust God, lean not on your own understanding, and He will lead you to your promise.

Branden sums it up best: “We all have a promise over our lives. We just have to trust God to lead us to it.”

