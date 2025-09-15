The Family Revives Gospel Legacy With New Music

Dallas, TX – In the early ’90s, Kirk Franklin and The Family reshaped gospel music. Their unmatched sound created what we now know as Urban Contemporary Gospel. With hits like Why We Sing, Melodies from Heaven, and Now Behold the Lamb, they became a global force, selling millions and winning GRAMMY®, Stellar, Dove, and NAACP Image Awards.

Now, nearly 30 years later, The Family has returned. The original twelve members are stepping back into gospel with renewed passion, fresh testimonies, and a message of healing and purpose.

From there, their comeback begins with “Jesus,” the powerful single featured on the Love Mountain soundtrack. The track sets the tone for their reunion project, TOGETHER FOREVER, releasing October 3, 2025. Fans can already pre-order or pre-save the EP on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.

Together Forever: The Family Launches Reunion Project

Fueling this comeback is the partnership of producer Ernest J. Lee (David’s Dance Music) and music mogul Kerry Douglas (Blacksmoke Music Worldwide). Together, they’re bringing back the group’s iconic sound for both longtime fans and a new generation.

Oh, and The Family has already hit the stage again, delivering a showstopping performance at the 40th Annual Stellar Awards Pre-Show. Up next, they’ll be honored with the Avidity Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th Annual Avidity Awards in Dallas on November 1.

But the true celebration is set for October 12, where fans are invited to A Night With The Family—the official album release concert. The celebration will be at New Breed Christian Center in Fort Worth, hosted by Carmina Barnett and Aldren McCullar.

The Family Reunion Project, TOGETHER FOREVER Track List:

Throwback Medley The Reset (ft. Ernest J. Lee) Victory Is Mine Believe Yeah Yeah Expectancy (ft. Earnest Pugh) Jesus (I Love You Lord Today)

The Family isn’t just back. They’re here to continue the legacy, reignite the sound, and remind the world of gospel’s power to inspire and transform.

