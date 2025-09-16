ContestsEvents
Take Control: Know Your Credit Score Tiers

Learn what your credit score really means. Mansa Musa breaks down the five tiers and why raising your score can unlock better financial opportunities.

Today on Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa breaks down the five tiers of credit scores—from Poor to Excellent—and what they really mean for your financial future.

Each tier isn’t just a number, it’s a tool. Depending on how you use it, it can either work for you or against you. That’s why building your credit score should always be a priority.

Want tips on how to raise your score? Visit the archives at takecontroltuesday.com for proven strategies and practical advice.

Credit Score Tiers

TierScore RangeWhat It Means for You
Poor300 – 579High risk to lenders, higher interest rates
Fair580 – 669Some access to credit, but still costly
Good670 – 739Average rates and better approval odds
Very Good740 – 799Lower interest rates, more borrowing power
Excellent800 – 850Top-tier benefits, best financial opportunities

HEAR: Know Your Credit Score Tiers

Each Tuesday, catch up with Mansa Musa from MoneySmartLife.org and host Randi Myles to help empower, “sustainable financial well-being for working class families.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

take control tuesday
