Take Control: Know Your Credit Score Tiers

Learn what your credit score really means. Mansa Musa breaks down the five tiers and why raising your score can unlock better financial opportunities.

Today on Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa breaks down the five tiers of credit scores—from Poor to Excellent—and what they really mean for your financial future.

Each tier isn’t just a number, it’s a tool. Depending on how you use it, it can either work for you or against you. That’s why building your credit score should always be a priority.

Credit Score Tiers

Tier Score Range What It Means for You Poor 300 – 579 High risk to lenders, higher interest rates Fair 580 – 669 Some access to credit, but still costly Good 670 – 739 Average rates and better approval odds Very Good 740 – 799 Lower interest rates, more borrowing power Excellent 800 – 850 Top-tier benefits, best financial opportunities

