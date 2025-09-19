The Wardlaw Brothers’ Comeback Meets Demetrius West’s Praise Party

Gospel music is alive and thriving—and two powerhouse acts just proved it.

First up, The Wardlaw Brothers are back after a seven-year pause. Known for their rich harmonies and family bond, Tony, Luther, Jamie, Carl, and Rodney first hit the scene in 2000. Inspired by legends like The Winans and Boyz II Men, they quickly carved out their own space in gospel with a mix of quartet roots and contemporary sound.

Now, they return with a brand-new single, “I Need You Now.” Written and produced by Luther Wardlaw, the track revives the timeless energy of quartet gospel while pointing toward what’s next. And with an upcoming album, Can’t Nobody, fans can expect even more of the legacy sound that has carried TWB across generations.

The Wardlaw Brothers return with “I Need You Now"

But the excitement doesn’t stop there.

Demetrius West is keeping the choir sound alive with his latest release, “Let’s Have Church.” If the title alone doesn’t get you moving, the music surely will. Packed with tambourines, dance energy, and Sunday-night-service vibes, the single feels like a call to every pew: grab your neighbor, clap your hands, and lift your voice.

Together, these two releases remind us why gospel music continues to inspire and unite people everywhere. Whether it’s the family harmony of The Wardlaw Brothers or the joyful choir energy of Demetrius West, both singles prove that gospel is here to stay.

Demetrius West lifts the choir tradition with “Let’s Have Church"

