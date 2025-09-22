Jekalyn Carr Teams Up with Gospel Icons for “JEKALYN X LEGENDS”

Jekalyn Carr is back with a powerful new album that blends legacy and fresh fire. JEKALYN X LEGENDS arrives Friday, November 7, 2025.

This project isn’t just another album—it’s a tribute. Jekalyn teamed up with gospel legends like Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, BeBe Winans, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and John P. Kee to honor the voices that paved the way. At the same time, she brings her own anointed sound to remind listeners that gospel music is still moving forward.

“As I was creating this project, I wanted to celebrate the sounds and leaders who shaped gospel while also showing how God’s message remains timeless,” says Carr. “It’s both a tribute and a bridge.”

Jekalyn Carr's Latest Hit, "Don't Faint"

With chart-topping singles already under her belt, Jekalyn is proving again why she’s one of gospel’s most dynamic voices. Fans can expect passionate worship, stirring collaborations, and declarations of faith that will echo across generations.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there. A “Don’t Faint” remix featuring John P. Kee is on the way, giving listeners another reason to celebrate this upcoming release.

“Jekalyn X Legends” Track List

Legends Intro (ft. Dr. Bobby Jones)

He Don’t Miss (ft. Dorinda Clark-Cole & Dottie Peoples)

I Break

I Will Come Through (ft. Yolanda Adams)

Don’t Faint (ft. John P. Kee)

Don’t Faint Medley

History (Breakthrough) (ft. Shirley Caesar, Harvey Watkins Jr. & Karen Clark Sheard)

I Love You (ft. Lisa Page Brooks & Kim Burrell)

I Am Happy (ft. BeBe Winans & The Williams Brothers)

You Are Able

There Must Be A Miracle

Don’t Faint (Bonus Track)

Mark your calendars—JEKALYN X LEGENDS drops November 7, and it’s shaping up to be a monumental moment for gospel music.

