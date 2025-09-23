ContestsEvents
Take Control: Manage Money With Less Stress

Living paycheck to paycheck is stressful. Mansa Musa shares how a simple cash flow calendar can help you track income, manage bills, and even shift due dates to ease financial pressure

Randi Myles
Take Control: Manage Money With Less Stress

Take Control: Build a Cash Flow Calendar

Randi Myles

Living paycheck to paycheck is stressful—and surprise fees make it worse. This week, Mansa Musa shares a simple but powerful tip: create a cash flow calendar. By tracking when money comes in and when bills go out, you’ll see patterns, spot problems early, and even adjust due dates to avoid financial crunches. It’s a small step that can make a big difference in reducing stress and taking control of your money.

Take a listen below to hear the full conversation with Mansa Musa

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Randi Myles
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
