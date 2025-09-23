Take Control: Manage Money With Less Stress

Living paycheck to paycheck is stressful—and surprise fees make it worse. This week, Mansa Musa shares a simple but powerful tip: create a cash flow calendar. By tracking when money comes in and when bills go out, you’ll see patterns, spot problems early, and even adjust due dates to avoid financial crunches. It’s a small step that can make a big difference in reducing stress and taking control of your money.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.