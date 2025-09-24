Brian Courtney Wilson Joins Common Hymnal for “God Will Prevail”

Common Hymnal presents a powerful new single “God Will Prevail”—featuring GRAMMY®-nominated Brian Courtney Wilson alongside rising artists Jonni Mae and Alina Oliver.

I first heard this song months ago, and I’m thrilled it’s finally hitting radio. It’s filled with hope, honesty, and the energy that makes Common Hymnal so special.

But Common Hymnal is more than just music. It’s a community—built for creatives who don’t always fit inside traditional church walls. Here, faith, justice, and art collide in bold expression.

Each year, they release original songs that feel like prayers, protests, and promises. These songs go beyond Sunday mornings. They give language to real life—justice, freedom, and hope.

Hear Faith and Justice in Song: “God Will Prevail”

The movement doesn’t stop with recordings. Artists from the collective travel often, taking this music into live spaces where people are hungry for truth and authenticity. Because of that, Common Hymnal has become a natural voice for the justice movement—echoing themes of reconciliation, equity, and liberation.

Voices from around the world have noticed. Nontombi Tutu, daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, says, “Their songs of praise and protest remind me of South Africa during the struggle days against apartheid. They proclaim freedom through the love of God.”

Producer Tommy Sims adds, “Common Hymnal is where I hope the future of music resides. That’s why I’m here.”

With “God Will Prevail” leading the way, Common Hymnal keeps showing us what happens when faith and justice meet in song.

About Common Hymnal

Common Hymnal is a creative collective for artists on the margins of the Christian faith—songwriters, storytellers, and thinkers whose work blends spirituality, justice, and authenticity. Each year, they release fresh music that feels like both worship and witness—songs of lament, hope, and liberation.

Their intentional lyrics have connected with the justice movement and found resonance beyond traditional church walls. As Nontombi Tutu says, their songs remind her of South Africa’s struggle for freedom. Producer Tommy Sims adds, “Common Hymnal is where I hope the future of music resides.”

More than a platform, Common Hymnal is a community—spiritually grounded, socially conscious, and committed to creating music that’s raw, real, and relevant for today.

