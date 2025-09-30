He’s in Control: Martha Munizzi’s New Chapter

Martha Munizzi is a Gospel powerhouse with a fresh word for today. The Grammy®, Dove, and Stellar Award winner was recently inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C.—a moment she calls a blessing she didn’t see coming.

But she’s also focused on what’s next. Martha and her twin sister, Mary Alessi, are launching the Mary & Martha Podcast, and she’s even writing a children’s book inspired by her classic, Because of Who You Are.

Her heart, though, is still in the music. Her new single, He’s in Control, came out of a season when she needed that reminder most. Now it leads into her new album, Church Is Revival, which is out now. The project brings us back to the foundation of gospel and congregational worship.

“I just can’t wait to hear how these songs encourage people,” Martha told me during our conversation. And after hearing her heart, I know Church Is Revival will do exactly that.

Listen to my Conversation with Martha Munizzi Below:

Stream Church Is Revival wherever you get your music.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi