Interest rates are dropping—and that creates both opportunities and challenges. The good news? Lower rates can help if you have debt. The not-so-good news? They can hurt your savings.

This week, Mansa Musa shares four smart ways to take advantage of a declining interest rate environment:

Refinance or buy a home.

Lower rates can reduce your monthly mortgage payment—or allow you to qualify for more house with the same payment. Shop for a car loan.

With lenders competing for your business, you may be able to lock in better terms. Just aim for the shortest loan you can afford. Tackle credit card debt.

When interest rates fall, your card rates often follow. Keep paying the same amount each month, and you’ll knock down your balance faster. Review your savings.

Savings accounts, CDs, and money markets pay less when rates drop. Now’s the time to rethink where you park your emergency fund.

Bottom line: lower interest rates open doors—but only if you know where to look.

Listen to Take Control: Make the Most of Dropping Interest Rates

