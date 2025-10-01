Kirk Franklin Celebrates God’s Faithfulness With “Able”

Kirk Franklin is back with brand-new music, and fans are already buzzing. His latest single, “Able”, is now available everywhere you stream or purchase music.

So, what makes this track stand out? It’s a declaration of faith and hope. Through soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Franklin reminds us that no matter the challenge—God is still able.

In his own words, Franklin says:

“Able is a celebration of God’s faithfulness. Sometimes we get so caught up in what we’re waiting on, that we forget to thank Him for what He’s already done. This song is a reminder that He’s still providing, still healing, still making a way, no matter what it looks like.”

Kirk Franklin Drops Powerful New Single “Able”

With decades of hits and 20 GRAMMY Awards under his belt, Franklin continues to deliver music that inspires, uplifts, and points back to the power of faith.

Listen to “Able” today on all streaming platforms and let it lift your spirit.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi