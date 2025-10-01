Kirk Franklin Celebrates God’s Faithfulness With “Able”

ContestsEvents
Kirk Franklin returns with “Able”, a bold anthem of faith reminding us that God is still healing, still providing, and still making a way. Stream the new single everywhere today.

Randi Myles
TRIBL Music Group

Kirk Franklin is back with brand-new music, and fans are already buzzing. His latest single, “Able”, is now available everywhere you stream or purchase music.

So, what makes this track stand out? It’s a declaration of faith and hope. Through soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Franklin reminds us that no matter the challenge—God is still able.

In his own words, Franklin says:
Able is a celebration of God’s faithfulness. Sometimes we get so caught up in what we’re waiting on, that we forget to thank Him for what He’s already done. This song is a reminder that He’s still providing, still healing, still making a way, no matter what it looks like.”

With decades of hits and 20 GRAMMY Awards under his belt, Franklin continues to deliver music that inspires, uplifts, and points back to the power of faith.

Listen to “Able” today on all streaming platforms and let it lift your spirit.

Kirk Franklin
