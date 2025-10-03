Catching Up with Isabel Davis on Her New Single “Jesus (Yeshua)”

Isabel Davis Reminds Us of the Power in His Name with “Jesus (Yeshua)”

Talking with Isabel Davis always feels like sitting on the couch with family. We laugh, we swap stories, and we talk about what God is doing through her music.

This time, we caught up about her powerful new single “Jesus (Yeshua),” now out on all streaming platforms. Isabel told me how the song celebrates the faithfulness of Jesus and reminds us that no matter how we call—whispered or shouted—He responds with peace, rescue, and timely answers.

Isabel shared how every lyric in “Jesus (Yeshua)” is both a declaration and a testimony. It’s a reminder that the name of Jesus still carries power today—breaking chains, bringing healing, and uniting hearts in worship.

From “The Call” to “Wide as the Sky” to “I Will Rejoice,” Isabel’s voice has always led listeners into worship. But she believes this new song is a fresh moment for the Church, and I can feel that same anointing in it.

Offstage, Isabel is just as inspiring. We laughed about everyday mom life, social media moments, and the joy of letting people see the real person behind the music.

I’m so proud of her and this beautiful new single. Listen to “Jesus (Yeshua)” now, and catch our full conversation below—you don’t want to miss it.

HEAR: Friendship and Faith: Talking with Isabel Davis About Her New Single

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi