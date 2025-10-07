Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore Move On from Maverick City

Two of Maverick City Music’s founding voices are stepping away. Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore have officially announced their departures from the Grammy-winning gospel collective.

Both artists shared the news in heartfelt Instagram posts, confirming that their seasons with Maverick City have come to an end. Formed in 2018, the collective quickly became a global worship movement, known for hits like “Promises,” “Jireh,” and “Wait on You.” Their latest single, “Constant,” is already making waves on the charts.

Maverick City Music has earned five Grammy Awards and faced its share of growing pains, from creative shifts to public scrutiny within the gospel music space. Still, the group’s impact on modern worship remains undeniable.

Meanwhile, The Inspiration Gospel Channel reports that Chandler Moore recently filed a lawsuit against Maverick City co-founder and TRIBL Records executive Norman Gyamfi. The suit claims Gyamfi—who managed Moore from 2020 to 2023—used his position to enrich himself, forged Moore’s signature on key documents, and withheld millions in royalties.

Also named in the lawsuit are Insignia Holding Co., TRIBL Records, and Maverick City Music. Gyamfi, who helped launch both Maverick City and TRIBL, recently drew criticism after comments on The Isaac Carree Show, where he described gospel music as “stale” and “not evolving.”

While Raine and Moore didn’t mention the legal dispute in their statements, their exits come at a pivotal moment for the group. For years, their voices have defined Maverick City’s raw, collaborative sound—one that helped bridge generations and cultures in worship.

Their departures mark the end of an era but also the start of new beginnings—for both the artists and the collective that changed the sound of gospel music.

(Sources: PopCulture.com and The Inspiration Gospel Channel)

