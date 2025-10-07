Take Control: Protect Your Credit — One Week at a Time

This week on Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa shared something many people still don’t realize — you can now get a free copy of your credit report every single week.

That’s right! It used to be once a year, but now you can check it weekly to keep tabs on your financial health and protect yourself from identity theft.

How to Stay on Top of Your Credit Report

Go to the right website.

Visit AnnualCreditReport.com — the only official site backed by the federal government. Avoid any look-alike sites that might try to charge you. Request your reports.

Click “Request your free credit report,” then enter your name, address, Social Security number, and date of birth. You can choose one or all three bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Answer security questions.

You’ll get a few quick identity questions about old addresses, car loans, or payments. If you answer correctly, your report appears instantly. Review it carefully.

Don’t just glance at it. Go line by line. Check for accounts you don’t recognize, payments marked late by mistake, or closed accounts that should be open.

Your credit report is basically your financial reputation in writing. Keep it accurate and guard it closely. If something looks wrong, don’t panic — you have the right to dispute it.

So don’t wait! Head to AnnualCreditReport.com this week, download your report, and take a closer look.

