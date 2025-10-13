Jordan G. Welch Brings the Worship Culture Tour to Detroit

Jordan G. Welch shares how her viral song “How Much More” inspired a movement that goes beyond music

I first discovered Jordan G. Welch during the Stellar Awards — her powerful performance alongside Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Enrique Holmes left me speechless. The song, “How Much More,” has since become a global anthem of hope and a reminder of God’s unwavering care for us.

When we spoke, Jordan’s energy was both humble and electric. She shared how “How Much More” was born out of a live recording session. “We had just finished a song based on the Beatitudes,” she explained. “But I wanted to reinforce the idea of being seen and cared for by God. So, I added the ‘if He dresses the lilies…how much more’ piece — and it just ministered in a whole new way.”

That simple addition sparked a viral wave. People across the world connected deeply to the message — that if God tends to the smallest details of creation, how much more will He care for us?

Jordan G. Welch Is Helping Others Experience Everyday Worship

But Jordan isn’t just creating music; she’s creating space for others to worship. Through her Worship Culture Tour, she’s helping people rediscover that worship isn’t just about a song — it’s a lifestyle.

“I’ve led worship for over 20 years,” she said. “No matter the church size or denomination, I noticed the same roadblocks. Worship can’t just live in the melody. It has to become a part of who we are every day — whether you’re on stage or sitting in your backyard singing ‘It Is Well.’”

The Detroit stop of her Worship Culture Tour happens October 17–18 at Christian Tabernacle Church (C-Tab) in Southfield. Friday night will be filled with powerful worship, and Saturday’s workshop will dive into how to live out that same worship daily. You can grab your tickets and learn more about the tour at WorshipCultureTour.com or connect with Jordan at JordanGWelch.com.

🎧 Listen to our full conversation below for more about her journey, advice for new artists, and how she’s blending gospel roots with digital ministry to reach thousands around the world.

Jordan G. Welch Viral Hit, “How Much More”

Jordan’s also an author — her devotional book, At His Feet: A 30-Day Invitation to His Word and His Throne, is helping readers strengthen their spiritual walk. She’s even built an online community called Reading with Jordi, a digital discipleship series with more than 300 participants exploring faith-based books together.

Her vision is clear: worship should be accessible to everyone — trained or untrained, on stage or off.

