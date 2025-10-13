When God Shows Up: James Fortune Celebrates 20 Years with “In the Room”

After three years away from the studio, award-winning gospel artist James Fortune is back — and he’s bringing a sound that reminds us what happens when God steps into the room.

His brand-new single, “In the Room,” is a bold, up tempo anthem declaring the power of God’s presence. It leads the way for Fortune’s new EP, In the Room: Preluxe, on all streaming platforms.

“This song means so much to me,” Fortune shared. “At my 20-year live recording earlier this year, we captured over 25 songs. The full project comes next year, but I wanted to give you something special now. Preluxe is the first sound of a bigger celebration.”

The six-track EP features “In the Room” along with five live versions of Fortune’s most loved hits — all pulled from his 20th Anniversary Live Recording. It’s a taste of what’s to come, marking two decades of chart-topping ministry and unforgettable music moments.

A Legacy of Music and Ministry

Fortune’s voice has shaped gospel radio for more than twenty years. With 15 Billboard Gospel Airplay #1 singles, the Grammy-nominated, Stellar and Dove Award–winning artist has become one of gospel music’s most consistent and inspiring figures.

Born in Richmond, Texas, and raised in the church where his father pastored, Fortune’s journey began behind the drums at age five. His dreams originally revolved around sports — until he became a choir director in Houston and fully embraced his call to music ministry.

“Ultimately, God’s will prevailed,” he says. “And I’m glad I submitted to it.”

Since his breakout album You Survived in 2004, Fortune has released a string of powerful projects including The Transformation, Identity, Live Through It, Dream Again, and My Life — a 2022 album that earned him a Stellar Award and yet another chart-topping single, “Hold On,” featuring Monica and Fred Hammond.

Writing from Real Life

Fortune’s music stands out because of its honesty. “I write from pain, pressure, and personal experience. That’s what makes it real,” he explains.

That authenticity continues in “In the Room.” The song serves as both a declaration and an invitation — to remember that when God is present, everything changes.

With In the Room: Preluxe, Fortune isn’t just celebrating 20 years — he’s setting the stage for a new era of worship and connection. “Thank you for 20 years of support, love, and worship together,” he says. “This is just the beginning.”