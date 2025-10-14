Fred Hammond’s New Vision for Faith-Based Storytelling

Gospel legend Fred Hammond and visionary leader Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. have teamed up for something big — the launch of FBF&T (Fred, Buster, Film & Theater).

Decades in the making, this powerful new venture blends Hammond’s musical genius with Soaries’ visionary leadership. The two first met back in 1987, when Dr. Soaries managed gospel icons like Tramaine Hawkins, BeBe and CeCe Winans, and Commissioned — the group that helped launch Hammond’s career.

Now, after more than 30 years of friendship and shared purpose, they’re stepping into a new chapter of creativity and faith.

A New Chapter for Fred Hammond

Fred Hammond has spent decades creating music that moves hearts and lifts spirits. Now, he’s ready to do the same through film.

“For years, I’ve poured my heart into music that speaks to the soul,” Hammond said. “With FBF&T, I want to bring that same spirit to the screen. Our stories—our struggles, our triumphs, our faith—deserve to be told in ways that truly connect and change lives.”

Dr. Soaries has long been known for his wisdom, leadership, and commitment to faith-driven work. For him, FBF&T is a continuation of that mission.

“Fred and I have walked this journey together since 1987,” Soaries said. “With FBF&T, we’re using storytelling to inspire hope, strengthen communities, and remind people that faith isn’t just preached—it’s lived.”

FBF&T’s first major project, Hood Book, brings biblical truth to life in a fresh way. It’s part stage play, part musical, and part film—reimagining scripture through modern stories of resilience, hope, and faith.

Through behind-the-scenes moments, interviews, and immersive storytelling, Hood Book is set to reach both longtime fans and new audiences alike.

This launch marks more than a business move—it’s a cultural moment. Hammond and Soaries are building a platform where gospel meets creativity, and every story points back to purpose and faith.

