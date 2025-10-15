From Pilot to Praise: The Inspiring Story of Dasia Gorbea

Dasia Gorbea’s debut project, Intended Use Only, drops October 17, with Hindsight already available on all major streaming platforms.

When I first heard Dasia Gorbea’s music, I was immediately drawn in by her story—and her sound. She’s not just an indie artist making waves in gospel and soul—she’s also one of the very few African American and Latina women flying commercial jets in the U.S.

At just 34 years old, this Brooklyn native turned Detroiter is breaking barriers in both the skies and the studio. She’s currently a First Officer flying the Boeing 737 for a major airline—an achievement that places her among less than 1% of women of color in aviation. And as if that weren’t enough, she was recently named one of the Michigan Chronicle’s 2025 40 Under 40 Honorees.

But now, Dasia is soaring in a different way—with her debut single, “Hindsight.”

<em>Dasia Gorbea is one of Michigan Chronicle’s 2025 40 Under 40 Honorees</em>

Dasia Gorbea on “Hindsight” and Her Faith Journey

In our conversation, Dasia opened up about the real-life inspiration behind the song.

“‘Hindsight’ is about how, even when I wasn’t walking closely with God, He was still protecting me,” she said. “Through dangers seen and unseen, His hand was always on me.”

The song’s video brings that testimony to life. Dasia shared that it was inspired by a frightening personal experience—being followed home and having her car vandalized. “Looking back, I now realize it was the Holy Spirit guiding me in that moment,” she said. “That’s what hindsight really means to me.”

When asked how she wrote the song, Dasia laughed and admitted she’s a dedicated journaler. “I found a beat I loved and just started writing what came to mind,” she said. “Then I looked back through my journal and found notes that fit perfectly.”

Working alongside her co-writer, they completed the song in just a few hours during a Zoom session. The result is a smooth, soulful track that blends vulnerability, strength, and a deep awareness of God’s protection.

Before she ever stepped into a cockpit, Dasia served in the military, then transitioned from flight attendant to pilot. That same boldness fuels her music career today. “I’ve always loved flying,” she said, “but music gives me another way to share my faith and story.”

Her debut project, Intended Use Only, drops October 17, with Hindsight already available on all major streaming platforms.

Dasia’s story is proof that faith can take you places—sometimes literally thousands of feet in the air. Her journey is one of courage, calling, and creativity.

🎧 Listen to our entire conversation below.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi