Take Control: Making Your Grocery Trip a Strategy, Not a Struggle

It’s getting harder for families to afford groceries. Prices are up, paychecks haven’t kept pace, and too many people are taking out loans just to eat.

On this week’s Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa reminds us that while life is expensive, we can’t borrow our way out of hunger. Instead, we have to think, plan, and work together as a community.

Here are some of his practical steps to stretch your food budget

1. Move from automatic to intentional.

Before you shop, know what’s already in your pantry and fridge. Half the food we buy is already sitting at home — just unorganized or overlooked.

2. Move from comfort to clarity.

Stress makes us shop emotionally. Eat before you shop, rest if you can, and go in with a list and a purpose. A full stomach makes smarter financial decisions.

3. Move from brand loyalty to value loyalty.

It’s not about the label — it’s about feeding your family well. Most store brands are just as good as name brands, and often half the price.

4. Make your grocery trip a strategy, not a struggle.

Plan a week of realistic meals. Use cash or a separate debit card only for groceries — when it’s gone, it’s gone. Shop solo when possible to avoid impulse extras.

5. Stretch beyond the store.

Even if you don’t have a yard, you can grow food in pots or containers. Mansa shared that he grew 20 pounds of potatoes from store-bought spuds!

Rethinking Grocery Spending Without Debt

And don’t forget your community resources — food pantries, church distributions, and local produce giveaways are there for everyone. That’s community, not charity.

Finally, keep perspective. This isn’t just about saving a few dollars — it’s about breaking the habit of using debt as a lifeline. Borrowing offers relief today but takes from tomorrow.

Let’s rethink how we shop, cook, and support one another.



