Take Control: Making Your Grocery Trip a Strategy, Not a Struggle

Food costs are up, but debt isn’t the answer. Mansa Musa shares smart, practical ways to rethink grocery shopping, reduce waste, and find community support without going deeper into debt.

Randi Myles
Smart Food Strategies for Tough Times

It’s getting harder for families to afford groceries. Prices are up, paychecks haven’t kept pace, and too many people are taking out loans just to eat.

On this week’s Take Control Tuesday, Mansa Musa reminds us that while life is expensive, we can’t borrow our way out of hunger. Instead, we have to think, plan, and work together as a community.

Here are some of his practical steps to stretch your food budget

1. Move from automatic to intentional.
Before you shop, know what’s already in your pantry and fridge. Half the food we buy is already sitting at home — just unorganized or overlooked.

2. Move from comfort to clarity.
Stress makes us shop emotionally. Eat before you shop, rest if you can, and go in with a list and a purpose. A full stomach makes smarter financial decisions.

3. Move from brand loyalty to value loyalty.
It’s not about the label — it’s about feeding your family well. Most store brands are just as good as name brands, and often half the price.

4. Make your grocery trip a strategy, not a struggle.
Plan a week of realistic meals. Use cash or a separate debit card only for groceries — when it’s gone, it’s gone. Shop solo when possible to avoid impulse extras.

5. Stretch beyond the store.
Even if you don’t have a yard, you can grow food in pots or containers. Mansa shared that he grew 20 pounds of potatoes from store-bought spuds!

Rethinking Grocery Spending Without Debt

And don’t forget your community resources — food pantries, church distributions, and local produce giveaways are there for everyone. That’s community, not charity.

Finally, keep perspective. This isn’t just about saving a few dollars — it’s about breaking the habit of using debt as a lifeline. Borrowing offers relief today but takes from tomorrow.

Let’s rethink how we shop, cook, and support one another.

Listen to our Full Conversation Below…

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Randi Myles
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
