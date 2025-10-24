DTE and THAW Unite for 14th Hallelujah for Heat Celebration

Get ready to praise, Detroit—Hallelujah for Heat is back! The beloved community gospel concert returns for its 14th year on Saturday, October 25, at Fellowship Chapel (7707 W. Outer Dr.). Doors open at 6 p.m., and the celebration starts at 7 p.m. with Pastor John P. Kee and the New Life Community Choir, plus Jeremiah Towner and the Highest Praise Choir.

When I sat down with Mark Jones and Don Defoe from DTE’s Community Engagement team, their excitement was contagious. “We’re celebrating 40 years of partnership between DTE and The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW),” Mark said. “It’s about giving back and keeping families warm through Michigan’s cold months.”

Hallelujah for Heat isn’t just a concert—it’s a thank-you to the community and the official kickoff for THAW’s Week of Warmth, helping families stay connected and supported. Don added, “We wanted a space for people to come together, celebrate, and give praise.”

Listen to my entire conversation with DTE Energy’s Mark Jones and Don Defoe Below

I also caught up with Pastor John P. Kee, and he’s fired up about returning to Detroit for this year’s Hallelujah for Heat! Now in its 14th year, this free community concert kicks off DTE’s Week of Warmth, helping local families with their energy bills.

Pastor Kee told me, “Bring your tambourine—we’re gonna have a good time!” He’s bringing New Life and a mix of new music, including his latest single celebrating cancer survivors.

Over the years, the Hallelujah for Heat stage has hosted gospel greats like Yolanda Adams, The Clark Sisters, Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond, and Kirk Franklin. This year, Pastor John P. Kee returns for a powerful night of worship.

You can register now at DTEH4H2025.Eventbrite.com, get ready to shout your favorite John P. Kee throwback and listen to our conversation below!

(Source: empoweringmichigan.com)

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.