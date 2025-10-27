Fred Hammond on Detroit’s Gospel Legacy, Faith, and “Hood Book”

It’s always a good time catching up with my brother, Fred Hammond. This week, we talked about his big return home for the Detroit Gospel Legends Tour on Friday, October 31st at the Fox Theatre.

Fred’s energy was contagious. “We’re showing people the music that came out of one of the greatest cities in the world,” he said.

The lineup says it all — The Clark Sisters, Deitrick Haddon, Byron Cage, Lisa Page-Brooks, Carvin Winans, and Marvin Sapp — all on one stage for one unforgettable night.

Fred also dropped a love letter to the city, his new track “What Up Doe.” It’s Detroit through and through. “I want people to be proud of this city,” he told me. “The music from Detroit is legendary.”

And if you’re coming, Fred says get ready to sing. “Do your vocal warm-ups,” he laughed. “Don’t just watch — sing with us!”

🎟️ Tickets for this unforgettable night of praise are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

🎧 Listen to our entire conversation below.

Hood Book: A New Vision for Faith-Based Storytelling

Fred is also stepping into new creative territory with Hood Book. This is a bold film and stage project blending faith, realism, and powerful storytelling.

He describes it as a fresh way to show God’s love. The story is told through the eyes of a young man who’s aged out of foster care system. Struggling to believe God still cares, he uses AI and imaginative storytelling. thethe film connects deep biblical truth to modern life, in a way audiences can truly relate to.

“This isn’t rewriting the Bible,” Fred said. “It’s how God can speak to people in a language they understand—real, straight up, and hood.”

The project is currently available for early viewing on Fred’s Patreon, with plans for a full theatrical rollout across the country in 2026.

🎬 Learn more about Hood Book here.

🎧 Listen to our entire interview below.

