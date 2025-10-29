Detroit’s Ecumenical Seminary Gears Up for a Night of Celebration

I had the pleasure of sitting down with Dr. Theodore T. Turman, president of the Ecumenical Theological Seminary (ETS) in Detroit. We talked about his first year leading the seminary and the big celebration coming up this November.

Dr. Turman shared how his first year has been all about listening, learning, and connecting. “When you step into a new space,” he said, “you take time to build trust and understand what makes it special.”

Under his leadership, ETS continues to thrive—offering theological education that’s accessible, inclusive, and rooted in Detroit’s diverse faith community. As Dr. Turman reminded me, “You don’t have to be a preacher to study theology. We have alumni serving as chaplains, nonprofit leaders, and even professionals in creative spaces.”

Faith in Action: Dr. Turman on ETS’s Legacy and Upcoming Gala

And now, it’s time to celebrate. The ETS Annual Gala happens Thursday, November 14th at the Henry Hotel in Dearborn. Doors open at 6 p.m., and this year’s event honors two incredible community leaders:

Marty Fischhoff , Director of Community Engagement at Detroit PBS, for his work highlighting local stories.

, Director of Community Engagement at Detroit PBS, for his work highlighting local stories. Dr. Deborah Smith Pollard, beloved radio personality and scholar, for her decades of service in gospel music and education.

“It’s a night to recognize those who build bridges across faith traditions and strengthen our community,” Dr. Turman said.

Tickets are $150, and proceeds directly support ETS’s mission to equip the next generation of leaders. You can grab yours at etseminary.edu.

Listen to our full conversation below!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi