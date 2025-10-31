“Lord, I Need Your Help” — Crystal Aikin’s Reminder That God Still Answers

Crystal Aikin’s voice has always carried both power and peace — a gift that first captured hearts when she became the inaugural winner of BET’s Sunday Best back in 2007. Since then, she’s become a steady, trusted voice in gospel music, delivering songs that speak to the soul.

But now, she’s back with something even deeper. Her new single, “Lord, I Need Your Help,” is a personal cry that reminds us who we turn to when life feels heavy.

During our conversation, Crystal shared that the song came from a very real place. “My back was against the wall,” she said. “I was trying to figure things out on my own — and the Lord just said, ‘Hey, I’m here. If you’ll just call on me, I’ll show up.’”

And that’s exactly what this song is about. It’s not just a melody — it’s a moment of surrender.

He Still Answers: Crystal Aikin’s Powerful New Single Speaks to the Soul

She went on to say how the song’s final words, “I cried and called out Jesus, and He showed up,” still move her every time. “That’s what He does. He answers the cry of His people.”

You can hear that conviction in every note. It’s the kind of song that pulls you closer to God, reminding you that no matter how far you’ve drifted, help is only a prayer away.

Crystal also reminded us that Lord, I Need Your Help is more than just a single — it’s a declaration for anyone who’s ever needed to call on the Lord, not a friend or family member, but the true source of strength.

Crystal Aikin’s New Single Reminds Us: Help Is Just a Prayer Away

She laughed as we wrapped up, saying, “I hope people don’t just listen — I hope they use it. Cry out and say, ‘Lord, I need Your help.’”

You can find “Lord, I Need Your Help” on all digital platforms. Follow @TheRealCrystalAikin on Instagram and Crystal Aikin on Facebook for more inspiration.

🎧 Listen to our full conversation below.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi