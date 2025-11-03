Win FREE Fandango passes to see Sarah’s Oil!

Sarah’s Oil is inspired by the remarkable true story of Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s, who believes there is oil beneath the barren land she’s allotted and whose faith is proven right. As greedy oil sharks close in, Sarah turns to her family, friends, and some Texas wildcatters to maintain control of her oil-rich land, eventually becoming among the nation's first female African American millionaires—at eleven years old.
What she discovers is about to change everything.
Witness the powerful true story of Sarah Rector
in the official trailer for
SARAH’S OIL
starring Zachary Levi, Naya Desir-Johnson
and Sonequa Martin-Green
directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh
screenplay by Betsy Giffen Nowrasteh & Cyrus Nowrasteh
inspired by the book “Searching for Sarah Rector” by Tonya Bolden
Only in theaters November 7
This is a great movie for the whole family or just to see to be inspired. A film you can feel good about. SARAH’S OIL is rated PG. To purchase tickets, click here! SarahsOilFilm.com
Detroit Praise has your chance to win a pair of Fandango passes to see this fantastic movie!
Register below for a chance to win!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at Detroitpraisenetwork.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday November 3, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday November 7, 2025. Detroit Praise will randomly select up to one (1) winners on Monday November 10, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of Detroit Praise Network. Detroit Praise Network's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here Detroit Praise Network Master Rules - The Detroit Praise Network