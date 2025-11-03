Win FREE Fandango passes to see Sarah’s Oil!

Sarah’s Oil is inspired by the remarkable true story of Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s, who believes there is oil beneath the barren land she’s allotted and whose faith is proven right. As greedy oil sharks close in, Sarah turns to her family, friends, and some Texas wildcatters to maintain control of her oil-rich land, eventually becoming among the nation's first female African American millionaires—at eleven years old.

starring Zachary Levi, Naya Desir-Johnson

and Sonequa Martin-Green

directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh

screenplay by Betsy Giffen Nowrasteh & Cyrus Nowrasteh

inspired by the book “Searching for Sarah Rector” by Tonya Bolden

This is a great movie for the whole family or just to see to be inspired. A film you can feel good about. SARAH'S OIL is rated PG.

