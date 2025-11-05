Sounds of Saving Lives: Celebrating 30 Years of Detroit MOTTEP

For 30 years, the Detroit Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program—better known as Detroit MOTTEP—has been saving lives through awareness, education, and the power of community.

This year marks a major milestone, and the celebration continues with “Sounds of Saving Lives: An Afternoon of Fine Arts.” It’s happening Sunday, November 9 at 4 p.m. at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit.

The event is free—yes, free 99!—and promises an afternoon filled with music, inspiration, and messages of hope.

A Legacy of Life, Health, and Community

For three decades, Detroit MOTTEP has worked to educate and empower families about the importance of organ and tissue donation. Through their outreach, they’ve walked beside donor families, celebrated recipients, and helped countless Detroiters understand the true power of giving life.

“Detroit MOTTEP has walked alongside families who have given the gift of life, celebrated recipients who are thriving because of that generosity, and worked tirelessly to ensure every voice understands the power of donation,” said Dr. Remonia Chapman, program director for Detroit MOTTEP and director of public education and community outreach for Gift of Life Michigan.

“This anniversary is a reflection of everyone who’s believed in our mission and helped us save and transform lives.”

A Night of Music and Meaning

This special evening will feature Beth Griffith-Manley, the powerhouse vocalist you know from The Voice. Beth shared how much this performance means to her:

“Anytime I get to sing for a great cause like this, I’m truly honored,” she said. “It means even more knowing that I have a friend waiting on a kidney transplant. It hits home.”

Also taking the stage will be Adonis Jamison of God’s Work Through Mime, the Detroit High School of the Arts Choir, Studio Detroit Dance Center, spoken word artist Allison Felder, and the SOSL Quintet with Ms. Margo the Bone Reader.

Detroit MOTTEP Advisory Board Member Artelia Griggs, who’s hosting the event at her home church, added,

“Organ and tissue donation gives people more birthdays, more time with loved ones. It doesn’t just change one life—it changes entire families.”

Celebrate and Save Lives

The Sounds of Saving Lives Concert is more than a show—it’s a celebration of life, hope, and the healing power of community. Listen to our Entire Conversation Below

Detroit MOTTEP Turns 30 with a Celebration of Life and Legacy

Join Detroit MOTTEP at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens in Detroit, for an unforgettable afternoon.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

To learn more about Detroit MOTTEP and their mission, visit www.dmfdetroit.org.

