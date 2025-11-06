Inside the Detroit Area Agency on Aging: Serving Seniors with Heart

The Detroit Area Agency on Aging is meeting the moment. From Meals on Wheels to caregiver support, Detroit’s “Senior Solution” is changing lives.

If you’ve ever helped care for an aging parent or loved one, you know—it takes a village.

And that’s exactly where the Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) comes in.

For decades, DAAA has been what President and CEO Ron Taylor calls “the senior solution”—connecting Detroiters to services, support, and care that help older adults live safely and gracefully at home.

Their reach is wide. From Meals on Wheels to transportation, caregiver support, and senior centers, DAAA partners with more than 140 organizations across Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Harper Woods, and the Grosse Pointes. Together, they’ve served more than 53,000 people in just the past year.

A Hidden Gem with a Big Heart

Ron Taylor admits that DAAA might be “one of Detroit’s best-kept secrets.” Many families only discover the agency in moments of crisis—when they need help right away.

But he wants people to know: help is available before it becomes an emergency.

Whether it’s navigating dementia care, finding meal assistance, or getting connected to in-home support, DAAA’s team is ready to serve.

“This work is about helping our seniors live well,” Taylor shared. “We want to make sure they have the resources and dignity they deserve.” Listen To Our Entire Conversation Below!

November is National Caregiver Month, and Taylor calls caregivers “the backbone and unsung heroes of our healthcare system.”

That’s why DAAA not only supports older adults but also the people caring for them. Through counseling, respite programs, and partnerships like PACE, the agency helps lighten the load for families doing the hard work of love every day.

A Call for Community Support

But now more than ever, DAAA needs our help too.

With rising costs and possible cuts to federal resources like SNAP, many seniors face food and housing insecurity.

That’s why the organization is part of “Cheers for Charity,” a Detroit News campaign that highlights nonprofits doing meaningful work. Taylor encourages everyone to vote for DAAA through their website: www.detroitseniorsolution.org.

And there are other ways to give back—especially during the holidays.

The Meals on Wheels Holiday Program delivers meals to homebound seniors, and volunteers are always needed to drive, pack, or deliver meals.

“It’s going to take a collective lift,” Taylor said. “If you know an older neighbor, check on them. Support DAAA. Volunteer. Every act of care makes a difference.”

🎧 Listen to Our Full Conversation Below for More Insight and Inspiration

Get Connected. Stay Connected.

Whether you’re caring for a loved one, looking for resources, or simply want to make an impact, DAAA is ready to assist.