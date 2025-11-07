Jekalyn Carr: Still Making History with “Jekalyn X The Legends”

From the moment I first heard Jekalyn Carr, I knew she was something special. There’s a power in her voice that reaches beyond the notes—it ministers. And with her brand-new album Jekalyn X The Legends, that same anointing meets gospel royalty.

The Grammy, Stellar, and Dove Award-winning artist has spent the last decade building one of the most inspiring legacies in gospel music. She started singing professionally at just fifteen and now stands among the best-selling independent gospel artists in the world. Her journey includes ten Billboard No. 1s, six Stellar Awards, four Dove Awards, and even a Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States—and she’s still just getting started.

But what makes Jekalyn X The Legends truly remarkable is how she honors those who paved the way. The album features icons like Dr. Bobby Jones, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Dottie Peoples, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Karen Clark Sheard, John P. Kee, BeBe Winans, and so many others. It’s a generational bridge—soul-stirring, full of reverence, and completely timeless.

The Legend and The Light: Inside Jekalyn Carr’s New Era

Two standout tracks already making waves are “Don’t Faint” (featuring John P. Kee)—a powerful reminder to keep your faith strong even when life feels heavy—and “History (Breakthrough)”, which features Shirley Caesar, Harvey Watkins Jr., and Karen Clark Sheard. Both songs perfectly capture the spirit of this album: faith, perseverance, and legacy working hand in hand.

And while her voice continues to break barriers, Jekalyn’s influence goes far beyond the music. She’s a thriving entrepreneur with her Jekalyn Beauty brand, celebrated by Forbes for its line of skin care, hair care, and fragrances. She’s also the first gospel artist ever inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame—a well-deserved honor for a woman whose pen and praise continue to move hearts around the world.

It’s no exaggeration to say Jekalyn Carr is walking in her calling. Her message? Don’t give up. Keep believing. Keep making history.

Jekalyn X The Legends — Tracklist