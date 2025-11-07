Memphis Roots, Gospel Fire: The Journey of Julian Cross

Julian Cross on His “I’m Free” Anthem and What Keeps Him Grounded

There’s something about that Memphis sound — soulful, heartfelt, and rooted in something real. Gospel recording artist Julian Cross carries that sound forward, blending classic soul with contemporary gospel in a way that’s both fresh and timeless.

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Julian made his mark on American Idol 2024, where he sang his way all the way to Hollywood. That journey introduced the world to his incredible voice, his faith, and his undeniable joy.

“It was such a great experience,” Julian told me. “I met so many people from different backgrounds, all with one goal — to be the next American Idol. Even though I didn’t take the title, I gained amazing friendships and lessons that I’ll carry with me.”

Freedom in the Music

Now, Julian is celebrating a new release — his single “I’m Free.”

The song is upbeat, infectious, and deeply rooted in faith.

“It’s the kind of song you can groove to in the car,” he said with a smile. “But it’s the message that means the most — that God has already set us free from everything that tries to hold us down: fear, depression, anxiety. We’re free because of what Jesus did for us at Calvary.”

And that message of freedom? You can feel it in his voice.

A Legacy of Soul and Spirit

Julian’s sound carries the DNA of Memphis music — that unmistakable STAX soul passed down from his grandmother, the legendary Wendy Rene.

“That soul is in my blood,” Julian said. “I try to channel it into my gospel music — same soul, just a different message.”

When he sings, you hear the past and present meet in a way that’s powerful and pure.

More Than Music

Beyond his music, Julian is a man of purpose. A graduate of the University of Memphis and Louisiana State University Shreveport, he holds degrees in Healthcare Leadership and an MBA — proof that faith, education, and hard work can all walk hand in hand.

He also pours into his community through outreach programs, using his platform to spread hope and encouragement wherever he goes.

You can follow Julian on social media @JulianCross901 and on TikTok @JulianTCross.

Stream “I’m Free” on all platforms and keep up with his journey at www.juliancrosslive.com.