Congrats to the 2026 GRAMMY® Nominees in CCM & Gospel Music!
The 2026 GRAMMYs shine a spotlight on Gospel and CCM artists who keep faith at the forefront. Congratulations to every nominee lifting spirits and spreading hope through powerful music.
The big night is coming: the 2026 GRAMMY Awards take place on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Until then, let’s give a big shout-out to all of the Christian and Gospel artists nominated this year!
📀 Best Gospel Performance/Song
- “Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin (songwriter)
- “Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend; songwriters include Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin
- “Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; songwriters Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson
- “Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; songwriters Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus
- “Come Jesus Come” — CeCe Winans feat. Shirley Caesar
🎧 Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- “I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; songwriters Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter
- “Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; songwriters Forrest Frank & Pera
- “Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll; songwriters Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake
- “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; songwriters Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris
- “Amazing” — Darrel Walls & PJ Morton; songwriters PJ Morton & Darrel Walls
📚 Best Gospel Album
- Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams
- Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann
- Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett
- Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
🎹 Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Child of God II — Forrest Frank
- Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed
- King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake
- Reconstruction — Lecrae
- Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells
🎶 Best Roots Gospel Album
- I Will Not Be Moved (Live) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
- Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band
- Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs
- Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River
- Back To My Roots — Candi Staton
🙌 Detroit Praise Network Style Congrats
We’re lifting up the nominees unapologetically. Way to go to Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Pastor Mike Jr., CeCe Winans—and everyone else representing Gospel and CCM music this year. We see you. We’re proud of you.
As always in Detroit, faith and music go hand in hand. Whether you’re tuning in from the city or beyond, let’s celebrate the voices who keep this culture alive.
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.