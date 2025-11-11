ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Take Control: The Simple Credit Card Strategy That Saves You Money

Mansa Musa shares a smart, no-cost way to improve your cash flow using your credit card’s billing cycle. Learn how timing—not more money—can help you stay financially in control.

Randi Myles
Take Control: The Simple Credit Card Strategy That Saves You Money
Getty Images

It’s Take Control Tuesday! And this week, Mansa Musa kicks off a new two-part series on cash flow control — strategies that help you stretch your dollars without spending a penny more.

This advice applies to everyone with a credit card — whether you pay your balance in full, carry one month to month, or are just working to get caught up. The best part? It doesn’t take any additional money to make this work.

Here’s how it starts: every credit card operates on a billing cycle, usually about 30 days long.

Mastering Cash Flow with Credit Card Timing

Let’s say your statement closes on November 10th. That statement includes everything you bought between October 11th and November 10th. Your payment would likely be due around December 5th.

Now, anything you buy after November 10th rolls into the next cycle, which closes December 10th — meaning you might not need to pay for that purchase until early January. That’s about seven weeks of breathing room, interest free.

That’s not a trick. It’s timing.

ake Control: The Simple Credit Card Strategy That Saves You MoneyGetty Images

Stretch Your Cash Without Spending More

By knowing your statement closing date and your due date, you can plan your purchases strategically:

  • If you pay your balance in full each month, this helps you keep money in your account longer.
  • If you carry a balance, it can save you on interest.
  • And if you’re building credit, paying before the closing date means a smaller balance is reported to the credit bureaus — and that can boost your score.

Two dates make all the difference:

  1. Your due date – so you never miss a payment.
  2. Your statement closing date – so you can schedule payments and plan your purchases with intention.

It’s all about staying in control. You’re not taking on new debt — you’re simply managing time and cash flow in your favor.

As Mansa says, “The difference between the 10th and the 11th can be the difference between paying in December or paying in January.”

Smart timing. Zero extra cost. Real impact.

Listen to our Full Conversation Below

take control tuesday
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Inside the Detroit Area Agency on Aging: Serving Seniors with Heart
LifestyleInside the Detroit Area Agency on Aging: Serving Seniors with HeartRandi Myles
Detroit’s Ecumenical Seminary Gears Up for a Night of Celebration
LifestyleDetroit’s Ecumenical Seminary Gears Up For A Night Of CelebrationRandi Myles
Take Control: Making Your Grocery Trip a Strategy, Not a Struggle
LifestyleTake Control: Making Your Grocery Trip a Strategy, Not a StruggleRandi Myles
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect