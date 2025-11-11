Take Control: The Simple Credit Card Strategy That Saves You Money

It’s Take Control Tuesday! And this week, Mansa Musa kicks off a new two-part series on cash flow control — strategies that help you stretch your dollars without spending a penny more.

This advice applies to everyone with a credit card — whether you pay your balance in full, carry one month to month, or are just working to get caught up. The best part? It doesn’t take any additional money to make this work.

Here’s how it starts: every credit card operates on a billing cycle, usually about 30 days long.

Mastering Cash Flow with Credit Card Timing

Let’s say your statement closes on November 10th. That statement includes everything you bought between October 11th and November 10th. Your payment would likely be due around December 5th.

Now, anything you buy after November 10th rolls into the next cycle, which closes December 10th — meaning you might not need to pay for that purchase until early January. That’s about seven weeks of breathing room, interest free.

That’s not a trick. It’s timing.

Getty Images

Stretch Your Cash Without Spending More

By knowing your statement closing date and your due date, you can plan your purchases strategically:

If you pay your balance in full each month, this helps you keep money in your account longer.

If you carry a balance, it can save you on interest.

And if you’re building credit, paying before the closing date means a smaller balance is reported to the credit bureaus — and that can boost your score.

Two dates make all the difference:

Your due date – so you never miss a payment. Your statement closing date – so you can schedule payments and plan your purchases with intention.

It’s all about staying in control. You’re not taking on new debt — you’re simply managing time and cash flow in your favor.

As Mansa says, “The difference between the 10th and the 11th can be the difference between paying in December or paying in January.”

Smart timing. Zero extra cost. Real impact.

Listen to our Full Conversation Below