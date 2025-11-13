“House of David” Jon Erwin on Hope, Humanity, and a Hero’s Journey

House of David also streams through The Wonder Project, Jon Erwin’s new home for faith-based entertainment on Prime Video.

The creator of Jesus Revolution and I Can Only Imagine is back with another powerful story of courage and faith. Filmmaker and storyteller Jon Erwin joined me to talk about season two of his hit series, House of David streaming exclusively through Wonder Project on Prime Video.

Season one captivated over 44 million viewers around the world. Now fans are preparing for the finale, Sunday, November 16th,

Erwin says House of David tells the original hero’s journey — the rise of a shepherd who became king. “David’s story has everything,” he said. “Courage, mistakes, redemption, and grace. He’s one of the most relatable people in Scripture.”

This season dives deeper into David’s faith, his friendship with Jonathan, and the struggle between calling and conflict. Erwin calls the story “a mix of epic adventure and deep humanity,” showing that even in chaos, God’s purpose still stands.

He also shared his vision behind Wonder Project, a growing home for faith-filled entertainment on Prime Video. “I wanted a place where families could stream stories that restore faith and spark hope,” he said.

Jon’s passion for storytelling and faith shines through every word. Listen to our full conversation below to hear how House of David came to life — and what he hopes viewers take away from season two and the finale.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

