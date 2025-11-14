ANTHNY On Worship, Viral Moments, And Finding His Voice

His new single “Imposter Syndrome” is a whole vibe. Hear the story behind it.

He’s a worship leader, songwriter, arranger, and producer — and he brings all of that heart straight into his music. His journey started early. By age 11, he was already touring with gospel legends like Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett, and Bishop Paul Morton. From there, the doors kept opening.

He sharpened his sound at Berklee College of Music and later found himself collaborating with some of the biggest names in worship today — Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, Travis Greene, and Phil Thompson.

And then came the song many people now know him for: “No Bondage.” ANTHNY wrote it. He led it. And it became an anthem that traveled well beyond church walls. For eight years, he’s also served as the Director of Worship with Jubilee Worship, pouring into people week after week.

Today, ANTHNY’s Stepping Into A New Season.

His latest EP, Diary Entry 1, pulls listeners into real conversations with God — the highs, the lows, and everything in between. And yes, the lead single “Imposter Syndrome” is already turning heads. It even samples Donald Lawrence’s “Spiritual,” with the legend’s blessing.

But that’s not the only song people are finding. His song “Mercy” has gone viral on TikTok, drawing in thousands of new listeners who connect with his honesty and faith.

During our conversation, ANTHNY talked about his love for ministry, the power of story in worship, and how social media is helping him spread the gospel in ways artists could only dream about years ago. He also shared what fans can expect from him next — and you can hear the excitement in his voice.

If you want to hear how it all came together — the touring at age 11, the Berklee years, the hit songs, the new music, the viral moments, and what’s ahead — you’ll want to hear the full interview.

