Revival In Real Time: Inside The Brown Singers’ Live Album

Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers celebrate nearly 50 years of gospel excellence. Their new single “Promises” and live album Revival: Live in Dallas showcase strong family harmonies and timeless faith.

Revival in Real Time: Inside The Brown Singers’ Live Album

Lisa Knowles-Smith talks “Promises” and what’s next for The Brown Singers

Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers carry nearly 50 years of gospel history, but they still sound as fresh and fiery as ever. Their roots go back to the late 1970s, when Lisa’s grandmother, Willie Mae Richmond, formed the original group. Lisa joined in elementary school and grew into the powerful lead voice fans know today.

Most people assume the group members are siblings, but Lisa cleared that up. They’re family—just not sisters. The lineup includes her aunt, her mother’s first cousin, her god-sister Sierra, and now Lisa’s daughter, who steps into her grandmother’s place. That family connection creates the tight, soulful blend the group is known for.

Over the years, the Brown Singers delivered quartet favorites like “Work on Me,” “I Need You Lord Jesus,” and “Zion.” Their breakout hit “God Do It” pushed them to national radio and helped launch their Billboard Top 10 project The Evolution Continues. Then came Stellar Awards, major collaborations, and a sound that remains rooted in tradition but shaped with modern flair.

Inside The Brown Singers’ New Season

Now, the group is walking into a new season with their single “Promises.” Lisa wrote the song during a car ride with her kids—one of those divine downloads that hit at the perfect time. They recorded it live in Dallas, and the response has been powerful. The message is simple but needed: God’s promises still stand.

Their new album, Revival: Live in Dallas, features incredible contributors like Donald Lawrence, Daryl Petty, and Harvey Watkins Jr., and captures the group’s raw, unmistakable chemistry.

You can find Lisa and The Brown Singers on all platforms under @IamLisaKnowlesSmith and @TheBrownSingers.

👇 Hear our full conversation—and the amazing story behind "Promises"—in the interview below

Lisa Knowles Smith
Randi Myles
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
