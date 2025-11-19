The Scholarship Mom Is Back: Inside the 12th Annual Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp

Gwen Thomas is always on the move—and always on a mission. So when she stopped by to talk about this year’s 12th Annual Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp, I knew we were in for something big.

This event has helped families for 12 years, and Gwen—known nationwide as The Scholarship Mom—is still changing lives. She’s helped thousands of students collect millions in scholarships, including her own son, who graduated debt-free and studied in 30 countries.

And now, she’s gearing up for another powerful year.

It all goes down Friday, November 28, 2025, at the Radisson Hotel in Southfield. While the rest of the country shops for deals, students here will learn how to shop for scholarships.

Then, the learning continues with a virtual scholarship writing session on Saturday, November 29.

What Families Can Expect

Gwen and her team walk students and parents through everything they actually need to know right now—especially in today’s changing education climate.

They break down:

How to find and win scholarships

FAFSA updates

What’s really happening on college campuses

How AI is reshaping college and careers

ACT/SAT strategies

Where the jobs will be in the next four years

Plus, this year brings a major highlight—Dr. Ramsey Smith, a Southfield native and international cyber-security and space policy expert. He’ll talk about global careers, STEM pathways, and the kind of opportunities many students don’t even know exist.

There’s also a special appearance from Gwen’s son, Cameron Thomas Shaw, now a U.S. diplomat, along with voices from HBCUs, Michigan State, and Morehouse College.

Why This Matters

College is expensive. Funding is changing. And too many students graduate with debt—or leave school without finishing. Gwen wants to stop that cycle by equipping families with the tools they’ve never been taught.

Listen to the Entire Interview Below