Tamela Mann Serves Up Flavor with Her New Seasoning Collection

Tamela Mann has done a lot in her life—singer, actress, author, entrepreneur, but today, we’re talking about the part of her story that started way before the red carpets: her love for cooking.

She grew up in Texas where faith and family shaped her. From there, she rose to become one of gospel music’s most beloved voices. Alongside her husband of 37 years, David Mann, they helped define the sound of Kirk Franklin & The Family. Then, she stepped into acting and made audiences everywhere fall in love with Cora and Mr. Brown in Tyler Perry’s productions.

And through all the accolades...Tamela’s heart has stayed the same. She’s here to inspire, here to serve and here to create. But one passion has followed her from childhood to center stage: cooking

From Gospel to the Kitchen: Tamela Mann’s Seasonings Are Here

That love led her to start Mama Mann’s Kitchen, a warm, joyful cooking series on MannTV, the YouTube channel she and David created for family-friendly fun. In every episode, she welcomes you right into her kitchen. No fuss. No pressure. Just good food and good memories.

And now, she’s going even further.

After years of perfecting her own spice blends at home—seasonings her family has begged her to bottle—Tamela is finally sharing them with all of us.

Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blends are officially available at MamaMannsKitchen.com. You’ll find her go-to favorites—For Everything, All Things Blackened, Garlic Mix, and her sweet touch, Just For Pie. Order now, grab a little thank-you gift when you subscribe and purchase, and get your blends in time for the holiday rush. Supplies won’t last long, so jump in while you can. And when you try them, don’t forget to share your creations!

